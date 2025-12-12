Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Azerbaijan eyes expanding its AI capabilities together with US company

    ICT
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 18:00
    Azerbaijan eyes expanding its AI capabilities together with US company

    Azerbaijan and the US Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) company have discussed cooperation opportunities in the field of artificial intelligence. (AI), Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Report informs.

    The discussions were held during a meeting with David Wang, Senior Vice President of GPU Technologies and Engineering (G&E) at AMD, as part of Nabiyev's visit to the US.

    The parties discussed the prospects of expanding Azerbaijan's capabilities in the field of artificial intelligence and its transformation into a regional digital center. They also exchanged views on artificial intelligence centers with AMD, research and educational initiatives, as well as long-term strategic cooperation and joint investment opportunities.

    Azerbaijan United States artificial intelligence Rashad Nabiyev
    Photo
    Azərbaycan ABŞ şirkəti ilə birlikdə süni intellekt sahəsində imkanlarını genişləndirmək istəyir
    Photo
    Азербайджан обсудил с AMD возможности сотрудничества в сфере ИИ

    Latest News

    19:19

    Türkiye likely to join SAFE through partnership with one or more EU states

    Other countries
    18:56

    British novelist Joanna Trollope dies at 82

    Other countries
    18:53

    Erdogan reaffirms Türkiye's readiness to host Russia–Ukraine talks

    Other countries
    18:28

    Zelenskyy to visit Germany next week

    Region
    18:10

    Erdogan says Türkiye ready to support Pakistan–Afghanistan ceasefire efforts

    Region
    18:04

    Azerbaijan and Thailand to deepen partnership in key areas

    Domestic policy
    18:01

    Heydar Aliyev's memory honored in Minsk

    Other countries
    18:00
    Photo

    Azerbaijan eyes expanding its AI capabilities together with US company

    ICT
    17:58

    Berlin summons Russian ambassador over increase in hybrid attacks

    Other countries
    All News Feed