Azerbaijan eyes expanding its AI capabilities together with US company

Azerbaijan and the US Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) company have discussed cooperation opportunities in the field of artificial intelligence. (AI), Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on X, Report informs.

The discussions were held during a meeting with David Wang, Senior Vice President of GPU Technologies and Engineering (G&E) at AMD, as part of Nabiyev's visit to the US.

The parties discussed the prospects of expanding Azerbaijan's capabilities in the field of artificial intelligence and its transformation into a regional digital center. They also exchanged views on artificial intelligence centers with AMD, research and educational initiatives, as well as long-term strategic cooperation and joint investment opportunities.