Erdogan says Türkiye ready to support Pakistan–Afghanistan ceasefire efforts

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Ankara is prepared to contribute to the mechanism established to help secure a ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to Report, citing the Turkish presidency, Erdogan made the remarks during a meeting with Pakistan"s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the International Forum of Peace and Trust in Ashgabat.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral ties between Türkiye and Pakistan, as well as broader regional and global developments.

"The President outlined ongoing efforts to further develop the already strong relations between Türkiye and Pakistan, and highlighted the intention to expand cooperation in energy, trade, investment and other areas through steps planned in the period ahead," the presidency said.