    Weather alert: Rain, strong winds, and snow in parts of Azerbaijan

    • 12 December, 2025
    • 17:22
    From the daytime of December 13 to the daytime of December 14, weather conditions across Azerbaijan are expected to be intermittently rainy, accompanied by strengthening northwesterly winds.

    According to Report, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan, the temperature will fall by 5–7 degrees compared to previous days.

    In Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, intermittent rainfall is forecast from the evening of December 13 through the daytime of December 14.

    In the districts of Azerbaijan, similar conditions are expected during the same period, with short, heavy downpours in some areas and the possibility of snow.

    Due to the rainy weather, river water levels are likely to rise, and short-term flooding may occur in certain rivers of the Lankaran–Astara region.

    Azerbaijan weather forecast National Hydrometeorological Service
    Sabahdan havanın temperaturu 5-7 dərəcə enəcək, bəzi yerlərdə qar yağacaq - XƏBƏRDARLIQ
    Синоптики предупредили о понижении температуры в Азербайджане на 5-7°

