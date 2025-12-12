Heydar Aliyev's memory honored in Minsk
- 12 December, 2025
- 18:01
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belarus held an event in connection with the commemoration day of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, the diplomatic mission posted on X, Report informs.
"It has been 22 years since the passing of Heydar Aliyev, the founder and architect of modern, independent Azerbaijan, a world-renowned statesman and the National Leader of our people. Today, the staff of Azerbaijan's Embassy in Minsk, together with representatives of the diaspora and students, honored the memory of the National Leader," reads the post.
