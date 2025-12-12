Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Heydar Aliyev's memory honored in Minsk

    The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belarus held an event in connection with the commemoration day of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, the diplomatic mission posted on X, Report informs.

    "It has been 22 years since the passing of Heydar Aliyev, the founder and architect of modern, independent Azerbaijan, a world-renowned statesman and the National Leader of our people. Today, the staff of Azerbaijan's Embassy in Minsk, together with representatives of the diaspora and students, honored the memory of the National Leader," reads the post.

    Minskdə Heydər Əliyevin xatirəsi anılıb
    В Минске почтили память Гейдара Алиева

