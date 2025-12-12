Event commemorating Heydar Aliyev held in Seoul
An event marking the 22nd anniversary of the death of National Leader Heydar Aliyev has been held at the Azerbaijani Embassy in South Korea, Report informs.
"On December 12, the Embassy hosted a commemoration event marking the 22nd anniversary of the passing of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev. Embassy representatives, along with members of the Azerbaijani community living in South Korea, honored the cherished memory of the Great Leader with a minute of silence. As part of the event, a bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was unveiled at the Embassy's office," the embassy said in a post on X.
