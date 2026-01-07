Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Over 600 Azerbaijanis apply to study in China and Hungary

    Education and science
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 11:20
    Over 600 Azerbaijanis apply to study in China and Hungary

    Within the framework of the Intergovernmental Scholarship Program (ISP), Azerbaijan registered 616 applications to study abroad - 162 for China and 454 for Hungary, Report informs, citing the State Agency for Science and Higher Education of Azerbaijan.

    The application process for candidates wishing to study in China and Hungary during the 2026–2027 academic year closed on December 19 and 22 of last year, respectively.

    Of the applicants, 86 applied for undergraduate studies, 457 for master's programs, and 73 for doctoral studies.

    Regardless of the number of applications or competitiveness of the program, all submissions will be evaluated based on the requirements and criteria specified in the official announcements of both countries.

    In the next stage, only candidates who pass the preliminary selection will be invited to interviews organized with the participation of experts appointed by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education, the State Agency for Science and Higher Education, relevant government bodies, and higher education institutions.

    Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Scholarship Program China Hungary
    Azərbaycandan Çin və Macarıstanda təhsil almaq üçün 600-dən çox müraciət olub
    В Азербайджане 600 человек подали заявки на обучение в Китае и Венгрии

    Latest News

    11:20

    Over 600 Azerbaijanis apply to study in China and Hungary

    Education and science
    10:56

    Passenger bus falls into gorge in Pakistan, leaving several killed, injured

    Other countries
    10:44

    Money supply in Azerbaijan rose by over 7% in 2025

    Finance
    10:40

    Azerbaijani envoy mulls bilateral relations at Saudi Foreign Ministry

    Foreign policy
    10:15

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves grew by 5% in 2025

    Finance
    10:07

    Azeri Light crude drops to $65.73 per barrel

    Energy
    09:53

    Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen, says STC leader al-Zubaidi has fled

    Other countries
    09:43

    Inflation in eurozone slows to ECB's target level by 2025-end

    Finance
    09:35

    US, Argentine top diplomats discuss Venezuela developments over phone

    Other countries
    All News Feed