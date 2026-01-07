Over 600 Azerbaijanis apply to study in China and Hungary

Within the framework of the Intergovernmental Scholarship Program (ISP), Azerbaijan registered 616 applications to study abroad - 162 for China and 454 for Hungary, Report informs, citing the State Agency for Science and Higher Education of Azerbaijan.

The application process for candidates wishing to study in China and Hungary during the 2026–2027 academic year closed on December 19 and 22 of last year, respectively.

Of the applicants, 86 applied for undergraduate studies, 457 for master's programs, and 73 for doctoral studies.

Regardless of the number of applications or competitiveness of the program, all submissions will be evaluated based on the requirements and criteria specified in the official announcements of both countries.

In the next stage, only candidates who pass the preliminary selection will be invited to interviews organized with the participation of experts appointed by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education, the State Agency for Science and Higher Education, relevant government bodies, and higher education institutions.