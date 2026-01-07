Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Passenger bus falls into gorge in Pakistan, leaving several killed, injured

    Other countries
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 10:56
    Passenger bus falls into gorge in Pakistan, leaving several killed, injured

    At least five people were killed and 27 others injured after a passenger bus plunged into a ravine in the Dhok Pathan area of Chakwal district in Pakistan, rescue officials said on Wednesday, Report informs referring to Geo News.

    According to Rescue 1122, the bus was travelling from Islamabad to Karachi when the driver reportedly lost control near a sharp bend, causing the vehicle to skid off the road and fall into a deep gorge.

    Emergency teams rushed to the scene soon after the accident and launched the rescue operation. The injured were pulled out of the wreckage and shifted to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.

    Officials said that seven women are among the injured, and some of them are in serious condition.

    Bus accidents are not uncommon in Pakistan and occur frequently due to various reasons, including driver negligence, road and weather conditions, etc.

    In a similar accident that occurred in December 2025, at least 11 people were killed after a bus overturned on the M-14 Motorway near Fateh Jang.

    The victims hailed from Bahawalpur, Vehari, Sharaqpur and Islamabad, added the rescue officials.

    Reacting to the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed grief and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

    Pakistan bus crash accident
    Pakistanda avtobus qəzaya uğrayıb, ölən və yaralananlar var
    В Пакистане пассажирский автобус упал в ущелье, есть погибшие и пострадавшие

    Latest News

    11:20

    Over 600 Azerbaijanis apply to study in China and Hungary

    Education and science
    10:56

    Passenger bus falls into gorge in Pakistan, leaving several killed, injured

    Other countries
    10:44

    Money supply in Azerbaijan rose by over 7% in 2025

    Finance
    10:40

    Azerbaijani envoy mulls bilateral relations at Saudi Foreign Ministry

    Foreign policy
    10:15

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves grew by 5% in 2025

    Finance
    10:07

    Azeri Light crude drops to $65.73 per barrel

    Energy
    09:53

    Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen, says STC leader al-Zubaidi has fled

    Other countries
    09:43

    Inflation in eurozone slows to ECB's target level by 2025-end

    Finance
    09:35

    US, Argentine top diplomats discuss Venezuela developments over phone

    Other countries
    All News Feed