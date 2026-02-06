Kremlin spokesperson describes Abu Dhabi talks as 'constructive work'

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Other countries
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 14:22
    Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov characterized the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi as "constructive and complex work," Report informs via Russian media outlets.

    "Over two days, constructive and at the same time very complex work was carried out. This work will continue," he told journalists.

    On February 4, another round of talks between technical groups from Ukraine, Russia, and the United States began in the UAE capital. The first round of negotiations was held in Abu Dhabi on January 23–24, while the meeting initially scheduled for February 1 was postponed to February 4–5.

    Peskov Əbu-Dabi danışıqlarını "konstruktiv iş" kimi səciyyələndirib
    Песков назвал переговоры в Абу-Даби "конструктивной работой"

