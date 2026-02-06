Kremlin spokesperson describes Abu Dhabi talks as 'constructive work'
Other countries
- 06 February, 2026
- 14:22
Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov characterized the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi as "constructive and complex work," Report informs via Russian media outlets.
"Over two days, constructive and at the same time very complex work was carried out. This work will continue," he told journalists.
On February 4, another round of talks between technical groups from Ukraine, Russia, and the United States began in the UAE capital. The first round of negotiations was held in Abu Dhabi on January 23–24, while the meeting initially scheduled for February 1 was postponed to February 4–5.
Latest News
15:03
Ranieri confirms Roma considering Totti's returnFootball
14:59
Minister: 'Healthy Neighborhood' project to be rolled out across AzerbaijanInfrastructure
14:49
Azerbaijan and Ukraine mark 34 years of diplomatic tiesForeign policy
14:34
Countries confirmed for Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup in BakuIndividual sports
14:22
Kremlin spokesperson describes Abu Dhabi talks as 'constructive work'Other countries
14:08
Ambassador: Jordan hoping to gain access to Caucasus, Central Asian markets through Azerbaijan - INTERVIEWBusiness
14:04
Kavelashvili mulls Georgia-US bilateral ties with Vance, Rubio in ItalyRegion
13:55
Explosion rocks mosque in Pakistan's IslamabadOther countries
13:30
Photo