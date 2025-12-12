Berlin summons Russian ambassador over increase in hybrid attacks

Berlin has summoned Russia's ambassador over what it said was a huge increase in threatening hybrid activities including disinformation campaigns, espionage, cyberattacks and attempted sabotage, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday, Report informs via Reuters.

"This morning we therefore summoned the Russian ambassador to the foreign office and made it clear that we are monitoring Russia's actions very closely and will take action against them," spokesperson Martin Giese said during a regular news conference.

The accusations come at a time of heightened concerns in Europe over suspected Russian hackers and spies since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Kremlin has previously said European allegations of a Russian sabotage or hybrid campaign are wholly unsubstantiated.