Zelenskyy to visit Germany next week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a visit to the German capital on Monday, December 15.

According to Ukrainian media, cited by Report, Zelenskyy is expected to hold a meeting in Berlin with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Representatives from the United Kingdom and France will also take part in the meeting, with the possible participation of officials from Poland and Italy.

It remains unclear whether representatives of the US government will attend.

US President"s special envoy Steve Witkoff may meet with security advisers from the "Eurotroika" countries to discuss the Ukrainian crisis ahead of the European leaders" gathering in Berlin.