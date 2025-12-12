Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Azerbaijan and Thailand to deepen partnership in key areas

    Domestic policy
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 18:04
    Azerbaijan and Thailand to deepen partnership in key areas

    Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov met with Foreign Minister of Thailand Sihasak Phuangketkeow, the Thai MFA said on X, Report informs.

    FM Sihasak Phuangketkeow congratulated the Azerbaijani side on the official opening of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Thailand.

    "They expressed commitment to further enhancing coop. in trade, investment, private sector networks, energy transition and renewable energy, connectivity, agriculture, food security, AI and EV," the MFA said.

    Elnur Mammadov Sihasak Phuangketkeow Embassy of Azerbaijan in Thailand renewable energy connectivity food security
    Azərbaycan ilə Tailand süni intellekt və elektromobillər sahəsində əməkdaşlığı dərinləşdirəcək
    Азербайджан и Таиланд договорились углублять партнерство в ключевых направлениях

    Latest News

    19:19

    Türkiye likely to join SAFE through partnership with one or more EU states

    Other countries
    18:56

    British novelist Joanna Trollope dies at 82

    Other countries
    18:53

    Erdogan reaffirms Türkiye's readiness to host Russia–Ukraine talks

    Other countries
    18:28

    Zelenskyy to visit Germany next week

    Region
    18:10

    Erdogan says Türkiye ready to support Pakistan–Afghanistan ceasefire efforts

    Region
    18:04

    Azerbaijan and Thailand to deepen partnership in key areas

    Domestic policy
    18:01

    Heydar Aliyev's memory honored in Minsk

    Other countries
    18:00
    Photo

    Azerbaijan eyes expanding its AI capabilities together with US company

    ICT
    17:58

    Berlin summons Russian ambassador over increase in hybrid attacks

    Other countries
    All News Feed