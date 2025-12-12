Azerbaijan and Thailand to deepen partnership in key areas

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov met with Foreign Minister of Thailand Sihasak Phuangketkeow, the Thai MFA said on X, Report informs.

FM Sihasak Phuangketkeow congratulated the Azerbaijani side on the official opening of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Thailand.

"They expressed commitment to further enhancing coop. in trade, investment, private sector networks, energy transition and renewable energy, connectivity, agriculture, food security, AI and EV," the MFA said.