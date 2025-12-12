Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Azerbaijan's rail freight volume nears 17 million tons

    Infrastructure
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 16:58
    Azerbaijan's rail freight volume nears 17 million tons

    Azerbaijan transported just over 16.9 million tons of cargo by rail in January-November 2025, down 9.3% from the same period last year, according to the State Statistical Committee.

    Report informs that total cargo shipments across all modes reached 217.9 million tons during the period, with rail accounting for about 7% of the volume.

    Azerbaijan cargo transportation railways
