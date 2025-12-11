Ukrainian drone halts operation of Russian oil platform in Caspian Sea

Long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine's (SBU) Alpha Special Operations Center hit the Filanovsky oil production platform, owned by Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft, an informed source in the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine, Report informs.

"At least four hits were recorded on the offshore platform. As a result of the attack, oil and gas production from more than 20 wells it serves stopped," the agency's source said.

He noted that this is the first strike by Ukraine on Russian infrastructure related to oil production in the Caspian Sea.

The Filanovsky field is one of the largest explored in the Russian Federation and in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea. Its reserves amount to 129 million tonnes of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas. The extracted products were sent for export through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.