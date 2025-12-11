Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Ukrainian drone halts operation of Russian oil platform in Caspian Sea

    Energy
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 14:17
    Ukrainian drone halts operation of Russian oil platform in Caspian Sea

    Long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine's (SBU) Alpha Special Operations Center hit the Filanovsky oil production platform, owned by Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft, an informed source in the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine, Report informs.

    "At least four hits were recorded on the offshore platform. As a result of the attack, oil and gas production from more than 20 wells it serves stopped," the agency's source said.

    He noted that this is the first strike by Ukraine on Russian infrastructure related to oil production in the Caspian Sea.

    The Filanovsky field is one of the largest explored in the Russian Federation and in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea. Its reserves amount to 129 million tonnes of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas. The extracted products were sent for export through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

    Ukraine Russia oil platform Caspian Sea drone attack Security Service of Ukraine
    Ukrayna Rusiyanın Xəzər sektorundakı neft platformasına PUA-larla zərbə endirib
    Украина нанесла удар беспилотниками по добывающей платформе в российском секторе Каспия

    Latest News

    15:46
    Photo

    Nearly 47 kilometers of micromobility lanes created in Baku

    Infrastructure
    15:40

    Azerbaijan and UK discuss expanding cooperation in healthcare

    Foreign policy
    15:30

    Ukraine strikes Dorogobuzh thermal power plant in Russia's Smolensk

    Other countries
    15:28

    IEA: Global oil demand to rise by 863,000 barrels per day in 2026

    Energy
    15:17

    Kazakhstan, Iran exchange package of intergovernmental agreements

    Region
    15:15

    Armenia's Investigative Committee carries out searches at Yerevan 'office' of separatists

    Region
    15:11

    AI set to reduce human error in forensic examinations

    Domestic policy
    15:06

    Fuel sales in Azerbaijan reach 3.52B manats in 11 months

    Energy
    15:00

    Baku сourt holds new hearing in case involving Armenian citizens

    Incident
    All News Feed