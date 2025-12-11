Azerbaijan earns 127.1M manats from privatization in 11 months
Finance
- 11 December, 2025
- 14:22
In January–November of this year, Azerbaijan's state budget received 127.1 million manats ($74.76 million) from the privatization of state property, 17.25% higher compared with the same period last year, Report informs.
According to the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, 50 privatization auctions were held during the reporting period.
At the auctions, stakes in 7 joint-stock companies, 4 small state enterprises, 1 unfinished construction, and 999 vehicles were privatized.
