    Azerbaijan earns 127.1M manats from privatization in 11 months

    Finance
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 14:22
    In January–November of this year, Azerbaijan's state budget received 127.1 million manats ($74.76 million) from the privatization of state property, 17.25% higher compared with the same period last year, Report informs.

    According to the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, 50 privatization auctions were held during the reporting period.

    At the auctions, stakes in 7 joint-stock companies, 4 small state enterprises, 1 unfinished construction, and 999 vehicles were privatized.

    Azerbaijan's state budget privatization State Service on Property Issues
    Azərbaycanda dövlət əmlakının özəlləşdirilməsindən büdcə daxilolmaları 17 %-dən çox artıb
    В Азербайджане поступления в бюджет от приватизации госимущества выросли более чем на 17%

