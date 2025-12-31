Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    President Ilham Aliyev: The world now recognizes our Victory and acknowledges we are right

    Foreign policy
    • 01 January, 2026
    • 00:15
    President Ilham Aliyev: The world now recognizes our Victory and acknowledges we are right

    "Since our Victory in the Patriotic War, we have worked hard to consolidate and assert this Victory on the international and political levels, and we have succeeded," said President Ilham Aliyev in his address on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "The whole world now recognizes our Victory and clearly sees that we are right," the head of state added.

    Ilham Aliyev victory World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day New Year
    Azərbaycan Prezidenti: Bütün dünya bizim Zəfərimizi qəbul edir
    Президент Азербайджана: Весь мир признает нашу Победу и наглядно видит нашу правоту

    Latest News

    00:27

    President: All Azerbaijanis should know and do know that a strong Azerbaijani state stands behind them

    Domestic policy
    00:25

    Azerbaijani President: We can be proud of this year's achievements in economic development

    Domestic policy
    00:22

    Azerbaijani President: We have not allowed and will not allow anyone to interfere in our affairs

    Foreign policy
    00:19

    President: Issue of restoring our territorial integrity and its global recognition has been resolved

    Domestic policy
    00:17

    President Ilham Aliyev: Today Azerbaijan is treated with great respect in the world

    Domestic policy
    00:15

    President Ilham Aliyev: The world now recognizes our Victory and acknowledges we are right

    Foreign policy
    00:13

    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's Armed Forces significantly strengthened over past five years

    Domestic policy
    00:08

    President: Historic Victory in the Patriotic War will forever remain with us

    Domestic policy
    00:06

    President Ilham Aliyev: Unity of the people and the government has been a key contributor to our successes

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed