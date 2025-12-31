President Ilham Aliyev: Unity of the people and the government has been a key contributor to our successes
Domestic policy
- 01 January, 2026
- 00:06
"This year has been another successful year for our country and our people. The people of Azerbaijan have lived in peace, security, and tranquility," said President Ilham Aliyev in his address on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"The unity of the people and the government has been a key contributor to our successes. I am sure that the upcoming year of 2026 will also be successful for our country and that, as always, all the tasks ahead of us will be successfully implemented," the head of state emphasized.
