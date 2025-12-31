Azerbaijani President: We have not allowed and will not allow anyone to interfere in our affairs

"Our close relations with a number of international organizations are in our best interest," President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan has always advocated equal partnerships, the head of state noted: "We have never allowed anyone to interfere in our internal affairs, dictate their will to us, or look down on us. We have resisted such attempts with firm determination. We have never bowed to anyone, nor have we allowed – or will allow – any interference in our internal affairs."