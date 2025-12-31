President: Issue of restoring our territorial integrity and its global recognition has been resolved
Domestic policy
- 01 January, 2026
- 00:19
"We achieved a glorious Victory at the cost of the blood and lives of our martyrs on the battlefield. And we have sealed this Victory at the most authoritative place in the world – the White House in the United States – with the participation of the U.S. President," said President Ilham Aliyev in his address on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"Therefore, the issue of restoring our territorial integrity, which had been our top priority for 30 years, as well as its recognition by the entire world, has been resolved," the head of state pointed out.
