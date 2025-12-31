Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    President: Historic Victory in the Patriotic War will forever remain with us

    "This year, we celebrated the fifth anniversary of our glorious Victory with great pride," said President Ilham Aliyev in his address on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "The historic Victory we achieved in the Patriotic War five years ago will forever remain with us. The people of Azerbaijan will always be proud of this Victory," the head of state added.

    Prezident: Vətən müharibəsi zamanı əldə etdiyimiz tarixi Zəfərimiz bizimlə əbədi olacaq
    Президент: Историческая Победа, одержанная нами в Отечественной войне пять лет назад, навсегда останется с нами

