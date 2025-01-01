President: All Azerbaijanis should know and do know that a strong Azerbaijani state stands behind them

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Domestic policy
    President Ilham Aliyev sincerely congratulated all Azerbaijanis living around the world on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that in his address on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, the head of state also said: "They know – and should know – that a strong Azerbaijani state stands behind them. The events of 2025 once again demonstrated that, regardless of the country they live in, the fate of every Azerbaijani is valuable and important to us, and that we – Azerbaijanis – are united by a common history, our language, our roots, and our culture."

