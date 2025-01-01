President: All Azerbaijanis should know and do know that a strong Azerbaijani state stands behind them
Domestic policy
- 01 January, 2026
- 00:27
President Ilham Aliyev sincerely congratulated all Azerbaijanis living around the world on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis.
Report informs via AZERTAC that in his address on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, the head of state also said: "They know – and should know – that a strong Azerbaijani state stands behind them. The events of 2025 once again demonstrated that, regardless of the country they live in, the fate of every Azerbaijani is valuable and important to us, and that we – Azerbaijanis – are united by a common history, our language, our roots, and our culture."
Latest News
00:27
President: All Azerbaijanis should know and do know that a strong Azerbaijani state stands behind themDomestic policy
00:25
Azerbaijani President: We can be proud of this year's achievements in economic developmentDomestic policy
00:22
Azerbaijani President: We have not allowed and will not allow anyone to interfere in our affairsForeign policy
00:19
President: Issue of restoring our territorial integrity and its global recognition has been resolvedDomestic policy
00:17
President Ilham Aliyev: Today Azerbaijan is treated with great respect in the worldDomestic policy
00:15
President Ilham Aliyev: The world now recognizes our Victory and acknowledges we are rightForeign policy
00:13
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's Armed Forces significantly strengthened over past five yearsDomestic policy
00:08
President: Historic Victory in the Patriotic War will forever remain with usDomestic policy
00:06