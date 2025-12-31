Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's Armed Forces significantly strengthened over past five years

    "Over the past five years, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have significantly increased their strength," said President Ilham Aliyev in his address on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Supplied with new weapons and equipment, our Army is now capable of performing any task," the head of state emphasized.

    Dövlət başçısı: Son 5 il ərzində Azərbaycan Silahlı Qüvvələri öz gücünü böyük dərəcədə artırıb
    Президент Ильхам Алиев: За последние пять лет Вооруженные силы Азербайджана значительно укрепили свою мощь

