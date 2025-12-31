President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's Armed Forces significantly strengthened over past five years
Domestic policy
- 01 January, 2026
- 00:13
"Over the past five years, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have significantly increased their strength," said President Ilham Aliyev in his address on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"Supplied with new weapons and equipment, our Army is now capable of performing any task," the head of state emphasized.
Latest News
00:27
President: All Azerbaijanis should know and do know that a strong Azerbaijani state stands behind themDomestic policy
00:25
Azerbaijani President: We can be proud of this year's achievements in economic developmentDomestic policy
00:22
Azerbaijani President: We have not allowed and will not allow anyone to interfere in our affairsForeign policy
00:19
President: Issue of restoring our territorial integrity and its global recognition has been resolvedDomestic policy
00:17
President Ilham Aliyev: Today Azerbaijan is treated with great respect in the worldDomestic policy
00:15
President Ilham Aliyev: The world now recognizes our Victory and acknowledges we are rightForeign policy
00:13
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's Armed Forces significantly strengthened over past five yearsDomestic policy
00:08
President: Historic Victory in the Patriotic War will forever remain with usDomestic policy
00:06