Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    President Ilham Aliyev: Today Azerbaijan is treated with great respect in the world

    Domestic policy
    • 01 January, 2026
    • 00:17
    President Ilham Aliyev: Today Azerbaijan is treated with great respect in the world

    "Today Azerbaijan is treated with great respect in the world. It is no coincidence that leading international actors are proposing various forms of cooperation with Azerbaijan. Our foreign policy is multifaceted, and we are successfully pursuing it in many directions," President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Ilham Aliyev respect Azerbaijan
    İlham Əliyev: Bu gün Azərbaycana dünyada böyük hörmətlə yanaşırlar
    Президент Ильхам Алиев: Сегодня в мире к Азербайджану относятся с большим уважением

    Latest News

    00:27

    President: All Azerbaijanis should know and do know that a strong Azerbaijani state stands behind them

    Domestic policy
    00:25

    Azerbaijani President: We can be proud of this year's achievements in economic development

    Domestic policy
    00:22

    Azerbaijani President: We have not allowed and will not allow anyone to interfere in our affairs

    Foreign policy
    00:19

    President: Issue of restoring our territorial integrity and its global recognition has been resolved

    Domestic policy
    00:17

    President Ilham Aliyev: Today Azerbaijan is treated with great respect in the world

    Domestic policy
    00:15

    President Ilham Aliyev: The world now recognizes our Victory and acknowledges we are right

    Foreign policy
    00:13

    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's Armed Forces significantly strengthened over past five years

    Domestic policy
    00:08

    President: Historic Victory in the Patriotic War will forever remain with us

    Domestic policy
    00:06

    President Ilham Aliyev: Unity of the people and the government has been a key contributor to our successes

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed