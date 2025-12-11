IEA lowers its forecast for global oil supply growth in 2025-2026

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has lowered its forecast for global oil supply growth in 2025 by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), Report informs referring to the organization's update.

Oil supply is expected to increase by 3 million bpd in 2025, to 106.2 million bpd.

The forecast for global oil supply in 2026 has also been lowered by 100,000 bpd. As a result, global oil supply in 2026 will increase by 2.4 million bpd, to 108.6 million bpd.