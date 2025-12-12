Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Erdogan reaffirms Türkiye's readiness to host Russia–Ukraine talks

    • 12 December, 2025
    • 18:53
    Erdogan reaffirms Türkiye's readiness to host Russia–Ukraine talks

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated Ankara's readiness to host negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ashgabat.

    According to Report, citing the Turkish presidency, Erdogan expressed support for the idea of a partial ceasefire between the two countries, specifically concerning strikes on energy infrastructure and ports.

    The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Russia, as well as peace initiatives aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

    Erdogan again confirmed Türkiye's willingness to support peace efforts and to host talks between the parties in any format.

    The meeting also touched on recent developments in Palestine and Syria, as well as the peace process in the South Caucasus.

    Ərdoğan: Türkiyə Ukraynada müharibənin dayandırılması üçün danışıqlara ev sahibliyi edə bilər
    Эрдоган вновь отметил готовность Турции принять переговоры между РФ и Украиной

