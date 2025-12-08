Erdogan: Türkiye mobilizing all diplomatic means to ensure peace in Ukraine

From the very first days of the war in Ukraine, Türkiye has mobilized all diplomatic means to ensure a fair and lasting peace between the parties, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Report informs.

"Our efforts in this direction are well known to the international community. We will continue to make every possible effort under the motto: 'There is no winner in war, and no loser in just peace.'" Erdogan stated.

He also spoke about his meeting with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is visiting Türkiye: "In today's talks, we discussed current, regional, and global issues, including developments in the Middle East and Ukraine. We expressed our appreciation for Hungary's contributions to the Turkic World. We also thanked Hungary for its strong support in our strategic goal of full membership in the European Union, and I believe this support will continue."