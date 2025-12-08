Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss deepening relations between legislative bodies

    Foreign policy
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 20:50
    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss deepening relations between legislative bodies

    The deepening of relations between the legislative bodies of Azerbaijan and Iran was discussed.

    According to Report, the discussion took place during a meeting between the Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, on December 8.

    It was stated that strengthening of relations and expanding cooperation opportunities in both political-economic, trade and transport fields, as well as cultural-humanitarian spheres between the two countries, makes a significant contribution to further deepening bilateral relations.

    At the same time, it was emphasized that the activities of the State Commission on economic, trade and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, and the implementation of joint projects are of great importance.

    During the meeting, views were exchanged on the importance of cooperation between legislative bodies as one of the factors that has a significant impact on the development of relations between the two countries.

    Speaker Gafarova noted that active cooperation is carried out within the framework of international organizations, emphasizing the need to continue joint efforts to further expand these relations. In this sense, the importance of strengthening the role of working groups operating in parliaments was also highlighted.

    Abbas Araghchi, in turn, pointed out that Iran attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan, stating that there is a close political dialogue between the two countries. He positively assessed the high-level political and economic relations, emphasizing the importance of deepening relations between the two peoples, as well as between the legislative bodies.

    Azərbaycan və İran qanunverici orqanları arasında münasibətlərin dərinləşdirilməsi müzakirə edilib
    Азербайджан и Иран обсудили углубление межпарламентского сотрудничества

