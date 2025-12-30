Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Other countries
    • 30 December, 2025
    • 20:20
    CENTCOM: US forces detained over 300 terrorists in Syria over past 12 months

    US and partner forces in Syria have conducted operations during the last 12 months that resulted in more than 300 terrorists being detained and over 20 killed, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X, Report informs.

    "In 2025, ISIS inspired at least 11 plots or attacks against targets in the United States. In response, US and partner forces in Syria have conducted operations during the last 12 months that resulted in more than 300 terrorists being detained and over 20 killed," reads the statement.

    "US and partner forces killed or captured nearly 25 ISIS operatives during the days that followed a December 19 large-scale strike in Syria," CENTCOM said adding "at least seven ISIS members and captured the remainder during 11 missions conducted December 20-29."

    These recent missions followed the launch of Operation Hawkeye Strike on December 19 when US and Jordanian forces struck over 70 targets with more than 100 precision munitions, CENTCOM said. "The massive strike executed by dozens of fighter aircraft, attack helicopters and artillery destroyed ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites across central Syria."

    "We will not relent," said Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM. "We are steadfast in commitment to working with regional partners to root out the ISIS threat posed to US and regional security."

    CENTCOM ISIS Syria
    ABŞ Suriyada keçirilən əməliyyatlar zamanı İŞİD-in 300-dən çox silahlısını saxlayıb
    США в ходе операций в Сирии задержали более 300 боевиков ИГИЛ

