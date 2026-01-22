Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    President Ilham Aliyev and President Donald Trump hold meeting in Davos - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 16:41
    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with President of the United States of America Donald Trump on January 22 in Davos, according to Report.

    A meeting is taking place between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and US President Donald Trump in Davos, Switzerland.

    According to Report's correspondent in Davos, the meeting is being held in an expanded format.

    İlham Əliyevin ABŞ Prezidenti Donald Trampla görüşü keçirilib - YENİLƏNİB
    Лидеры Азербайджана и США провели встречу в Давосе - ОБНОВЛЕНО

