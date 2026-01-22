President: Normalization between Baku and Yerevan reflected in trade relations

Steps to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are also reflected in the establishment of trade relations between the two countries, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting in Davos with US President Donald Trump.

According to Report's correspondent in Switzerland, the head of state noted that peace has already been established in the region.

In this context, Aliyev emphasized the export of oil products from Azerbaijan to Armenia, as well as the delivery of imported grain to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory.