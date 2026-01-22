Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijani Olympic and world champions visit Shusha

    Karabakh
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 16:51
    Azerbaijani Olympic and world champions visit Shusha

    On the initiative of the Shusha State Reserve Administration, a trip was organized to the city for wrestlers who have successfully represented Azerbaijan in international competitions.

    According to Report, Tural Novruzov, Executive Director of the Administration, met with Farid Mansurov, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan and Olympic and world champion; Namig Abdullayev, member of the NOC Executive Committee and Olympic champion; Rafig Huseynov, world and European champion; and Parvin Piriyev, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

    During the meeting, Tural Novruzov expressed gratitude to the athletes for the worthy representation of Azerbaijan on the international stage and for demonstrating remarkable will to win.

    As part of the visit, the guests also met with teachers and students at Shusha Secondary School No. 1. The athletes shared their experiences in international competitions, discussed their achievements, and answered students' questions.

    The delegation then visited Karabakh University in the city of Khankandi.

    Azərbaycanın olimpiya və dünya çempionları Şuşaya səfər ediblər
    Олимпийские и мировые чемпионы Азербайджана посетили Шушу

