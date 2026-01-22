Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Central Bank of Türkiye lowers policy rate to 37%

    Finance
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 16:45
    Central Bank of Türkiye lowers policy rate to 37%

    At today's meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Türkiye (CBT), it was decided to reduce the policy rate (the one-week repo auction rate) from 38% to 37%, which marks the lowest level in the past 26 months, Report informs, citing the CBT.

    The meeting was chaired by CBT Governor Fatih Karahan.

    During the session, the Committee has also lowered the Central Bank overnight lending rate from 41 percent to 40 percent and the overnight borrowing rate from 36.5 percent to 35.5 percent.

    "The underlying trend of inflation declined in December. While leading indicators suggest that monthly consumer inflation has firmed in January, led by food prices, the rise in the underlying trend of inflation is limited. Indicators for the last quarter point to demand conditions that continue to support the disinflation process, albeit at a moderating pace. While showing signs of improvement, inflation expectations and pricing behavior continue to pose risks to the disinflation process," reads the statement of CBT.

    Central Bank of Türkiye policy rate
    Türkiyə Mərkəzi Bankı uçot dərəcəsini 37 %-ə endirib
    Центробанк Турции понизил ключевую ставку до 37% годовых

    Latest News

    16:56

    AZAL partners with Accelya to advance its NDC retail strategy

    Infrastructure
    16:52

    First successful robotic surgery performed in Azerbaijan

    Health
    16:51
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Olympic and world champions visit Shusha

    Karabakh
    16:45

    Central Bank of Türkiye lowers policy rate to 37%

    Finance
    16:41

    President Ilham Aliyev and President Donald Trump hold meeting in Davos - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    16:39

    Orban on Gaza Board of Peace: Hungary supports all international peace initiatives

    Other countries
    16:33

    Farid Mammadov: Karabakh Regional DOST Center serves 180,000 people

    Social security
    16:16

    Over 50 countries to join Board of Peace

    Other countries
    16:03

    Kushner: Investments in Gaza to exceed $40B

    Other countries
    All News Feed