Farid Mammadov: Karabakh Regional DOST Center serves 180,000 people

    Social security
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 16:33
    The Karabakh Regional DOST Center has provided services to nearly 180,000 people in the recent period, Farid Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the DOST Agency, told journalists during the opening of the DOST branch in Tartar, Report informs.

    Mammadov noted that the new branch will offer citizens 125 services across 14 directions: "The Tartar branch of the Karabakh Regional DOST Center is located in a two-story building renovated in a modern and constructive style, with a total area of 680 square meters. The branch will provide citizens with 125 services in 14 directions. It will be able to serve 80 people daily, and in some cases up to 170," Mammadov said.

    He emphasized that, in addition to service halls, the branch building also includes administrative areas:

    "I would like to note that the DOST Agency has served more than 4.2 million citizens to date. In particular, the Karabakh Regional DOST Center has provided services to nearly 180,000 citizens in the mentioned directions during the recent period. The branch will employ nine staff members. At the same time, service units will operate in the back halls of the branch. The main goal is to ensure citizens receive high-quality services in the field of social protection and labor relations," he added.

