Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Azerbaijan, Montenegro discuss development of cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 17:36
    Azerbaijan, Montenegro discuss development of cooperation

    Montenegro's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ervin Ibrahimović, and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Montenegro, Kamil Khasiyev, held talks on advancing cooperation.

    According to Report, citing the Montenegrin Foreign Ministry's page on X, the sides confirmed the existence of strong, friendly, and partnership-based relations between Montenegro and Azerbaijan, as well as a commitment to further strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The importance of continuing political dialogue and upcoming high-level visits was also emphasized.

    The parties additionally discussed Montenegro's EU integration process and the alignment of the country's visa policies with the EU acquis communautaire.

    Azerbaijan Montenegro cooperation
    Azərbaycan və Monteneqro arasında əməkdaşlığın inkişafı müzakirə edilib
    Азербайджан и Черногория обсудили развитие сотрудничества

    Latest News

    20:54

    UK and 23 other OSCE members launch probe into Georgia over rights concerns

    Region
    20:45

    Volume of Indian direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy grows

    Finance
    20:36

    Info session on sustainability held for gov't agencies in preparation for WUF13 event

    Domestic policy
    20:23
    Photo

    Milli Majlis Speaker meets with Chairman of State Council of Oman

    Foreign policy
    20:11

    Investments of Persian Gulf countries in Azerbaijan exceed $600M

    Finance
    19:56

    EU adds Iran's Revolutionary Guards to terrorist list

    Region
    19:29
    Photo

    Amy Carlon meets with local Jewish community in Azerbaijan's north

    Foreign policy
    19:15

    Pakistan, Iran emphasize importance of dialogue for regional stability

    Other countries
    18:57

    EU mobilises additional €50M for Ukraine's urgent winter energy needs

    Region
    All News Feed