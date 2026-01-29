Azerbaijan, Montenegro discuss development of cooperation
Foreign policy
- 29 January, 2026
- 17:36
Montenegro's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ervin Ibrahimović, and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Montenegro, Kamil Khasiyev, held talks on advancing cooperation.
According to Report, citing the Montenegrin Foreign Ministry's page on X, the sides confirmed the existence of strong, friendly, and partnership-based relations between Montenegro and Azerbaijan, as well as a commitment to further strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The importance of continuing political dialogue and upcoming high-level visits was also emphasized.
The parties additionally discussed Montenegro's EU integration process and the alignment of the country's visa policies with the EU acquis communautaire.
Latest News
20:54
UK and 23 other OSCE members launch probe into Georgia over rights concernsRegion
20:45
Volume of Indian direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy growsFinance
20:36
Info session on sustainability held for gov't agencies in preparation for WUF13 eventDomestic policy
20:23
Photo
Milli Majlis Speaker meets with Chairman of State Council of OmanForeign policy
20:11
Investments of Persian Gulf countries in Azerbaijan exceed $600MFinance
19:56
EU adds Iran's Revolutionary Guards to terrorist listRegion
19:29
Photo
Amy Carlon meets with local Jewish community in Azerbaijan's northForeign policy
19:15
Pakistan, Iran emphasize importance of dialogue for regional stabilityOther countries
18:57