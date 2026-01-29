Azerbaijan, Montenegro discuss development of cooperation

Montenegro's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ervin Ibrahimović, and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Montenegro, Kamil Khasiyev, held talks on advancing cooperation.

According to Report, citing the Montenegrin Foreign Ministry's page on X, the sides confirmed the existence of strong, friendly, and partnership-based relations between Montenegro and Azerbaijan, as well as a commitment to further strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The importance of continuing political dialogue and upcoming high-level visits was also emphasized.

The parties additionally discussed Montenegro's EU integration process and the alignment of the country's visa policies with the EU acquis communautaire.