Papoyan: Armenian and Azerbaijani firms in talks on specific supply deal
Region
- 18 March, 2026
- 14:12
Armenian and Azerbaijani companies are in negotiations to organize the supply of a specific product from Armenia to Azerbaijan.
According to Report, Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan told journalists that both sides are already engaged in discussions.
"We have made a proposal. There is now a specific product for which businesses from both sides are holding negotiations and discussions," he said.
Papoyan did not disclose what product is being discussed.
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