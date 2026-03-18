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    Papoyan: Armenian and Azerbaijani firms in talks on specific supply deal

    Region
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 14:12
    Papoyan: Armenian and Azerbaijani firms in talks on specific supply deal

    Armenian and Azerbaijani companies are in negotiations to organize the supply of a specific product from Armenia to Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan told journalists that both sides are already engaged in discussions.

    "We have made a proposal. There is now a specific product for which businesses from both sides are holding negotiations and discussions," he said.

    Papoyan did not disclose what product is being discussed.

    Gevorg Papoyan Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Papoyan: Ermənistan və Azərbaycan şirkətləri müəyyən bir malın tədarükünü müzakirə edirlər
    Папоян: Армянские и азербайджанские компании обсуждают поставку определенного товара

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