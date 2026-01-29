Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Measures to improve efficiency of international transportation discussed in Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 17:03
    Measures to improve efficiency of international transportation discussed in Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijan has discussed measures to improve the efficiency of operations with international freight transport companies, Azerbaijan"s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, said in a post on X, according to Report.

    "We held a meeting with representatives of carrier companies engaged in international road freight transportation. During the meeting, we exchanged views on the current situation in the field of international transport and the measures being taken to increase the participation of carriers in international markets," he wrote.

    Nabiyev also noted that proposals put forward by the carriers were heard and taken into consideration.

