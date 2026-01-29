Amy Carlon meets with local Jewish community in Azerbaijan's north

On her first visit to northern Azerbaijan, Chargé d"Affaires of the United States in Baku, Amy Carlon, traveled to Qırmızı Qəsəbə (Red Village), Report informs, citing the American embassy in Baku.

Carlon met members of Azerbaijan"s local Jewish community, and toured the historic Six Dome Synagogue and the Museum of Mountain Jews.

"The United States recognizes Azerbaijan"s respect for its Jewish community and commitment to religious diversity," the embassy said in a post on X.