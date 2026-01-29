Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Region
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 18:57
    EU mobilises additional €50M for Ukraine's urgent winter energy needs

    The European Commission, together with the European Investment Bank, has today provided an additional €50 million to Ukraine's state-owned energy company, Naftogaz, Report informs, citing the European Commission.

    The funds will support Ukraine's energy system amidst the harshest winter conditions since the start of the war. In the face of ongoing Russian attacks targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure and sharply dropping temperatures, this funding will help ensure heating and energy supply for households, critical services and businesses across the country.

    Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, said: "The news coming from Ukraine every morning is horrific. What Russia is doing is state terror. This is beyond war. People are freezing to death. Many are fleeing Kyiv and other cities. The EU has worked closely with Ukraine to stabilise the energy system, but the scale of Russian attacks is such that Ukraine urgently needs more. This €50 million emergency loans is one of many additional measures. We are looking into all possible options to help Ukrainians."

    This additional loan provided through the Ukraine Facility reinforces Europe's response to Ukraine's most pressing energy needs. It brings the EU's total support for emergency gas purchases for winter 2025-2026 to €977 million.

    In parallel, Naftogaz is pledging to reinvest an amount equivalent to this financing into renewable energy and decarbonisation projects, ensuring that immediate energy security goes hand in hand with our shared long-term green transition objectives.

    Aİ "Naftoqaz"a 50 milyon avro təcili kredit ayırıb
    ЕС выделил украинскому "Нафтогазу" экстренный кредит в 50 млн евро

