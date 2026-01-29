Milli Majlis Speaker meets with Chairman of State Council of Oman

On January 29, Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan) Sahiba Gafarova met with the Chairman of the State Council of Oman, Sheikh Abdulmalik Al Khalili, as part of her official visit to the Sultanate of Oman, Report informs.

The meeting highlighted bilateral relations between the two countries based on friendship, mutual respect, and understanding, noting that the shared historical, religious, and cultural similarities create extensive opportunities for further development.

During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on the ties between the two legislative bodies, emphasizing that interparliamentary cooperation contributes significantly to the growth of overall relations.

Both sides hailed the deepening of interparliamentary ties in recent years, identifying mutual visits at the speaker"s level and strengthened contacts within international organizations as key factors in this expansion.

Chairman Sheikh Abdulmalik Al Khalili expressed his confidence that Speaker Gafarova's first official visit to Oman would provide a new impetus to bilateral ties, further noting the successful cooperation on platforms such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Sahiba Gafarova also emphasized the importance of collaboration within the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, established at the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and expressed her appreciation for the Omani parliament's active participation in the organization.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.