EU adds Iran's Revolutionary Guards to terrorist list

The European Union has added Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to its terrorist list in response to Tehran's deadly crackdown on protesters in recent weeks, Report informs via BBC.

The bloc's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said EU foreign ministers took the "decisive step" because "repression cannot go unanswered".

She said ahead of the decision that the move would put the IRGC - a major military, economic and political force in Iran - on the same level as jihadist groups like al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

Human rights groups estimate thousands of protesters were killed by security forces, including the IRGC, during weeks of unrest in December and January.

Speaking in Brussels on Thursday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot described it as "the most violent repression in Iran's modern history" and said there could be "no impunity for the crimes committed".

France had previously been seen as hesitant to add the IRGC to the EU's terror list over fears this could put an end to all diplomatic ties with Iran.

"Any regime that kills thousands of its own people is working toward its own demise," Kaja Kallas said in a brief statement on social media.

Kallas said she expected diplomatic channels to remain open with Iran, even after adding the IRGC to its list of groups involved in acts of terror.

Organisations on the EU's terrorist list are subject to sanctions including travel bans and asset freezes, with the aim of removing their support networks.

Iran's most powerful armed force, the IRGC was set up shortly after the 1979 revolution to defend the country's Islamic system. It is estimated to have about 190,000 active personnel, with capabilities across land, air and sea, as well as overseeing Iran's strategic weapons.

The EU has also placed new sanctions on six entities and 15 individuals in Iran, including its Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, Prosecutor General Mohammad Movahedi Azad, and Iman Afshari, a presiding judge.

"They were all involved in the violent repression of peaceful protests and the arbitrary arrest of political activists and human rights defenders," the bloc said in a statement.

Australia, Canada and the US have already classified the IRGC as a terror group but it has not been proscribed in the UK.

The EU's announcement comes after US President Donald Trump said a "massive Armada", was moving quickly towards Iran "with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose".

Trump warned that "time was running out" for Iran to negotiate a deal on its nuclear programme and urged Tehran to "come to the table".

He threatened an attack that was "far worse" than the US strikes on Iran last year if a deal was not reached.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said it had confirmed the killing of more than 6,301 people, including 5,925 protesters, while another group, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR), said the final toll could exceed 25,000.