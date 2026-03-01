Turkish, Tajik citizens evacuated to Azerbaijan
Through the Astara border customs crossing, two Turkish citizens, and 13 Tajik citizens studying in Iran were safely evacuated to Azerbaijan.
According to Report, the evacuees expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for providing the necessary conditions for their passage.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking cities with air raids. In response, Iran fired rockets into Israeli territory and attacked Gulf countries hosting US military bases. Due to the situation in the Middle East, some regional states temporarily closed their airspace.
