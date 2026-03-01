Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Turkish, Tajik citizens evacuated to Azerbaijan

    Region
    • 01 March, 2026
    • 19:08
    Turkish, Tajik citizens evacuated to Azerbaijan

    Through the Astara border customs crossing, two Turkish citizens, and 13 Tajik citizens studying in Iran were safely evacuated to Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the evacuees expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for providing the necessary conditions for their passage.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking cities with air raids. In response, Iran fired rockets into Israeli territory and attacked Gulf countries hosting US military bases. Due to the situation in the Middle East, some regional states temporarily closed their airspace.

    Turkish, Tajik citizens evacuated to Azerbaijan
    Turkish, Tajik citizens evacuated to Azerbaijan

    Turkiye Tajikistan evacuation Azerbaijan
    Photo
    Türkiyə və Tacikistan vətəndaşları Azərbaycana təxliyə olunub
    Photo
    Пятнадцать граждан Турции и Таджикистана эвакуированы из Ирана в Азербайджан

    Latest News

    19:38

    Araghchi: Iran to choose new supreme leader soon

    Region
    19:31

    3 US service members killed in military operation against Iran

    Other countries
    19:08
    Photo

    Turkish, Tajik citizens evacuated to Azerbaijan

    Region
    18:55

    Ahmadinejad's relatives deny death news

    Region
    18:49

    Azerbaijan, UAE FMs discuss Middle East escalation

    Foreign policy
    18:30

    Azerbaijani, Uzbek FMs discuss allied relations

    Foreign policy
    18:15

    Six dead, dozens injured in Iran's rocket attack on Israel

    Other countries
    18:11

    IRGC attacks USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier with ballistic missiles

    Region
    18:04

    Larijani: Iran has no intention to attack regional countries

    Region
    All News Feed