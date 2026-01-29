Pakistan, Iran emphasize importance of dialogue for regional stability
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed developments in the Middle East and expressed their intention to continue diplomatic dialogue, Report informs.
Following the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif wrote in a post on X:
"Spoke with my brother President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran today.
We exchanged views on the evolving regional situation and agreed that sustained dialogue and diplomatic engagement are vital for peace, security, and development in our region.
We also reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening Pakistan–Iran fraternal ties through regular high-level engagement and institutional cooperation."
