Volume of Indian direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy grows

    Finance
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 20:45
    From 2016 to the end of the first half of 2025, the volume of accumulated foreign direct investment (FDI) from India into Azerbaijan's economy grew from $480 million to $1.26 billion, Report informs with reference to the Eurasian Development Bank's "Eurasian Region and Partner Countries in Asia: Analysis of Investment Flows."

    The bank emphasizes that Azerbaijan is the second most important recipient of Indian FDI in the Eurasian region. At the same time, Indian presence in Azerbaijan is limited to just one investor.

    The EDB reminds that Indian company ONGC Videsh has a stake in two key facilities of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oil and gas cluster and in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline.

    The deal took place in 2013, and in 2024 the company increased its share in these projects. This allowed bringing the total investment to $1.26 billion.

    In 2024, ONGC Videsh Limited signed an agreement with Norwegian Equinor for the purchase of a 0.615% equity stake in the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli project and the acquisition of 0.737% shares in the BTC Co pipeline company, which operates the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. These acquisitions are in addition to ONGC Videsh's existing 2.31% stake in the ACG project and 2.36% in the BTC pipeline.

