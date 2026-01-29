Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Azerbaijan and Chad expand cooperation in space technologies

    ICT
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 17:19
    Azerbaijan and Chad expand cooperation in space technologies

    Azercosmos and ARCEP, Chad's regulatory authority for electronic communications and postal services, have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the fields of digital transformation, innovation hubs, and the export of digital products.

    According to Report, citing Azercosmos, the main objective of the document is to develop economic, industrial, scientific, technical, and technological cooperation in the areas of satellite services and space activities.

    Under the agreements, the parties plan to cooperate on the development of the space ecosystem, strategic consulting, radio frequency management, and other related areas.

    In addition, the cooperation envisages the exploration of business opportunities in telecommunications, video broadcasting and data transmission services, teleports and ground stations, as well as the implementation of joint initiatives in geoinformation technologies, artificial intelligence, and Earth observation services.

    Special attention in the memorandum is given to education and human capital development. In this context, plans include the implementation of educational programs for teachers and students at the Azercosmos Space Academy, the organization of summer schools, the introduction of satellite programs for schools, and the realization of other joint educational projects.

    Azercosmos ARCEP space technologies cooperation
    "Azərkosmos" və ARCEP Anlaşma Memorandumu imzalayıb
    Азербайджан и Чад расширяют сотрудничество в сфере космических технологий

