Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iran's Foreign Ministry: Tehran not considering diplomatic solution to conflict

    Region
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 09:19
    Iran's Foreign Ministry: Tehran not considering diplomatic solution to conflict

    Iranian authorities are prepared to continue military operations for as long as necessary and are not currently focused on finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict, Report informs referring to a senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official quoted by Al Sharq.

    Iran is prepared to fight as long as necessary, a senior Foreign Ministry official noted.

    Tehran is currently not focused on a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in the region, the official added.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İran XİN: Tehran münaqişənin diplomatik həlli barədə düşünmür
    МИД Ирана: Тегеран не думает о дипломатическом решении конфликта

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