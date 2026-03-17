Iran's Foreign Ministry: Tehran not considering diplomatic solution to conflict
Region
- 17 March, 2026
- 09:19
Iranian authorities are prepared to continue military operations for as long as necessary and are not currently focused on finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict, Report informs referring to a senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official quoted by Al Sharq.
Iran is prepared to fight as long as necessary, a senior Foreign Ministry official noted.
Tehran is currently not focused on a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in the region, the official added.
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