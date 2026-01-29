EU announces €153M in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Moldova

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Other countries
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 17:51
    The European Commission is announcing €153 million in emergency aid to Ukraine and refugee-hosting Moldova, as millions Ukrainians face freezing temperatures without power under sustained Russian bombardment of energy infrastructure, Report informs referring to the European Commission website.

    Responding to the urgent needs, the EU is allocating an initial €145 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine to provide protection assistance, shelter, food, cash assistance, psychosocial support, and access to water and health services. Another €8 million in Moldova will support hosting Ukrainian refugees who have fled the war.

    After more than a decade of hostilities and almost four years of full-scale war, the people of Ukraine continue to endure immense suffering. Daily civilian casualties, widespread infrastructure destruction, and mass displacement are further exacerbating the massive humanitarian needs. With Russia's ongoing attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, millions in the country are exposed to freezing temperatures.

    Alongside this humanitarian aid allocation, the EU has reinforced emergency energy assistance. This week, 447 power generators, worth €3.7 million, have been delivered to restore electricity to hospitals, shelters and other critical services. A further 500 generators are now being deployed, all from rescEU strategic reserves, to help keep essential services running.

