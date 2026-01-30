Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremony
Foreign policy
- 30 January, 2026
- 18:54
Norway's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Andreas Gaarder, expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev following a meeting in Baku, according to Report.
"It was an honour to be received today by H.E. President Aliyev to present my letters of credence accrediting me as ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan," Gaarder said in a post on X.
President Ilham Aliyev accepted the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Norway, Andreas Gaarder, on Tuesday.
