    Azerbaijan's fertilizer imports rise 8.5% in January

    Business
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 11:15
    In January this year, Azerbaijan imported fertilizers worth $5.6 million, 8.5% more compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

    During the reporting period, the value of Azerbaijan's fertilizer exports amounted to $14.3 million, which is 32.3% less than a year earlier.

    In January, fertilizer imports accounted for 0.4% of Azerbaijan's total imports, while fertilizer exports made up 0.6% of total exports.

    Last month, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $3.54 billion, down 30.5% year-on-year.

    Of the total trade turnover, $2.24 billion accounted for exports and $1.3 billion for imports. Over the past year, exports decreased by 26.4%, while imports fell by 36.5%.

    As a result, the country recorded a positive foreign trade balance of $934 million, which is 5.3% lower compared to the same period last year.

