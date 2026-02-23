In January this year, Azerbaijan imported fertilizers worth $5.6 million, 8.5% more compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

During the reporting period, the value of Azerbaijan's fertilizer exports amounted to $14.3 million, which is 32.3% less than a year earlier.

In January, fertilizer imports accounted for 0.4% of Azerbaijan's total imports, while fertilizer exports made up 0.6% of total exports.

Last month, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $3.54 billion, down 30.5% year-on-year.

Of the total trade turnover, $2.24 billion accounted for exports and $1.3 billion for imports. Over the past year, exports decreased by 26.4%, while imports fell by 36.5%.

As a result, the country recorded a positive foreign trade balance of $934 million, which is 5.3% lower compared to the same period last year.