41 million people under blizzard warnings in US

    Roughly 41 million people are under blizzard warnings in the Northeast from Maryland to Maine, and some alerts may remain in effect into Tuesday morning in the US, Report informs via NBC News.

    The timeline for the highest impacts continues to be late tonight into tomorrow.

    In this time frame, 50 to 70 mph (80-112 kmh) wind gusts and snowfall rates of 2 to 4 inches (5-10 cm) per hour may occur along the coastal regions.

    The combination will create blinding conditions with visibilities dropping under a quarter-mile.

    Conditions will continue through the morning commute, with gradual clearing expected through the afternoon and the evening.

