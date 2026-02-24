Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Other countries
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 08:12
    2 suspects in assassination attempt on Vucic detained in Serbia

    Serbian law enforcement agencies have detained two individuals suspected of plotting an assassination attempt on Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

    "Ministry of Internal Affairs officers arrested D.R. (born 1975) and M.R. (born 1983). They are suspected of conspiring to violently change the constitutional order of the Republic of Serbia and overthrow the highest state bodies by purchasing weapons and attempting to assassinate the president of the Republic of Serbia, his wife and children, and Ministry of Internal Affairs employees," the statement reads.

    The suspects have been remanded in custody, and the criminal case will be transferred to the Supreme Prosecutor's Office in Kraljevo.

    Serbia assassination Aleksandar Vučić
    Serbiya Prezidentinə qarşı sui-qəsd cəhdində şübhəli bilinən iki nəfər saxlanılıb
    В Сербии задержали двух подозреваемых в подготовке покушения на Вучича

