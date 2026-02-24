Trump says he would prefer to reach nuclear deal with Iran
- 24 February, 2026
- 09:50
US President Donald Trump said he would prefer to reach an agreement with Tehran regarding Iran's nuclear program, however, he again threatened the Islamic Republic with forceful measures, Report informs.
"I am the one that makes the decision, I would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don't make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them," Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.
